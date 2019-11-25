Doris Storseth, 97 of Crosby, formerly of Williston and rural Grenora, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Luke’s Sunrise Care Center in Crosby, ND.
Her funeral service will be celebrated Friday afternoon, November 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Lutheran Church Chapel in Williston. Interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Doris or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Church on Friday, November 29th for the hour preceding the Funeral Service.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home is caring for the family.