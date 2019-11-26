Doris Storseth, 97, of Crosby, formerly of Williston and rural Grenora, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Luke’s Sunrise Care Center in Crosby, ND.
Her funeral service will be celebrated Friday afternoon, November 29, 2019, at 2:00 PM at First Lutheran Church Chapel in Williston. Interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Doris Wilma Edwards was born near Corinth, ND, on January 31, 1922, to Walter and Marie Edwards. She grew up on the family farm along with three older brothers and three younger sisters. She married John Storseth on January 28, 1942. John and Doris established their home and raised their nine children on the family farm near Grenora. They moved to Williston in December of 1989. The couple continued to spend summers on the farm until John’s death in 2004.
Doris worked alongside John on the farm for many years. She loved cooking, baking and entertaining family and guests. Doris loved her family very much and spent many hours singing to and rocking her grandchildren. Her favorite times were going to Christmas candlelight services and Easter sunrise services with her family. In her younger years, she also enjoyed teaching Bible study, serving in the church, helping with school functions and many other community activities.
She is survived by her children: Darlene (Bill) Wheeler of Palm Shores, FL; JoAnn (Darvel) Jones of Chillicothe, MO; Donna (Dave) Smith of Rockledge, FL; Mary Ann Storseth of Fargo, ND; Dan (Brenda) Storseth of Conroe, TX; Debbie (Scott) Hanson of Casper, WY; Renelle (Mike) Giedroc of State College, PA; and Jackie (Rod) Muller of Grenora, ND; twenty grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren; three sisters- in-law: Isabelle Storseth of Williston, ND; Mary Chance of Seattle, WA; Joy Storseth of Minot, ND; and Elbie Storseth of Seattle, WA.
Doris was proceeded in death by her husband, John; her parents; her sons Delmer, John and Lloyd; grandchildren Scott Hanson and Kylie Muller; and all her siblings: Arnold, Francis, Lloyd, Dorothy, Evelyn and Florence.
Friends may call at the Church on Friday, November 29th for the hour preceding the Funeral Service.
