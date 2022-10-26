Doris M. Skarphol, 87

Doris M. Skarphol, 87, Fargo, ND, formerly of Minot, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in a Fargo nursing home, from injuries sustained in a fall.

Doris Marlene Machtell was born on October 22, 1934, a daughter of Alex and Cora (Bergene) Machtell near Velva, ND. She was raised and educated in the Velva and Minot areas, where she graduated from Dakota Lutheran Academy in 1952. Following her graduation, Doris was able to travel and work in California, Colorado, and Montana.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Skarphol as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments