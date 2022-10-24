Doris M. Skarphol, 87 of Fargo, ND, formerly of Minot, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in a Fargo nursing home, from injuries sustained in a fall.
Doris Marlene Machtell was born on October 22, 1934, a daughter of Alex and Cora (Bergene) Machtell near Velva, ND. She was raised and educated in the Velva and Minot areas, where she graduated from Dakota Lutheran Academy in 1952. Following her graduation, Doris was able to travel and work in California, Colorado, and Montana.
On December 26,1960, Doris was united in marriage to Gilman Skarphol. They made their home in Williston before settling in Minot. Doris was a homemaker, being able to spend time with their three children Brenda and Gail. Gilman passed away suddenly October 1, 1968 and their son Gil, Jr. was born October 22, 1968. The family continued to live in Minot, where Doris eventually worked in the housekeeping department at Trinity Homes until retirement. A second marriage ended in divorce.
She was an excellent baker, and would often bake for First Lutheran Church events, her family, friends, and neighbors. She was a master doughnut maker. She enjoyed gardening and writing letters to family and friends to stay connected with them. She had a great memory for people and their lives. She made many beautiful quilts for family and was part of the quilting group at First Lutheran Church. She embroidered countless dish towels as gifts for family and friends. She loved to dance, including square dancing, the polka, and the waltz. She enjoyed many kinds of music.
Doris was a member of First Lutheran Church in Minot since high school. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will always be lovingly remembered as “DoDo” to her family.
She is survived by: Children: Brenda (David Krueger) Skarphol, Gail (Greg) Jandl, Gilman (Cindy) Skarphol, Jr.; five grandchildren: Forest Krueger, Parker (Ari) Krueger, Ian Jandl, Karli Skarphol, Gunnar Skarphol; Sister Muriel Leholm; Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings Shirley Machtell Haman and Russell Machtell.
Visitation: Thursday, October 27, 2022, from noon until service time at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot
Funeral Service: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 1 pm, at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home Chapel, Minot