Doris Fox, 61
Doris Fox, 61, of New Town, ND, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Graveside services will be held at 4:00 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Smith Family Cemetery, South of Mandaree. Fr. Roger Synek will preside.
A visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The procession to the cemetery will leave at 3:00 PM.