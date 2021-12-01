Dora Strand, 97 of Ambrose, ND went to her heavenly home on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at St. Alexis Hospital in Bismarck.
Dora’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 4, at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Everson Coughlin Funeral Home. Rev. Ron Dahle will officiate the service. Visitation will be open to the public the hour before the service. Burial in Hillside Memory Garden Cemetery will follow the service.
Dora was born on May 30, 1924, on a farm south of Alamo. She was the eldest child of Carl and Laura Olson. Along with her three sisters and two brothers, Dora was raised and educated in the Williston area.
Dora met and married Orvil Harstad on November 3, 1945. With this union, three children were born, LorRaine, Larry and Lynn. After almost thirty years of marriage, Orvil passed away in 1975.
She found love again when she met and married Art Strand on June 25, 1977. For the next forty years they were always together. Visiting with people was their favorite thing to do. If you would stop by for a short visit, you would always leave hours later, and you never left hungry.
Dora is survived by her children, LorRaine Riveland of Bismarck, Larry Harstad of Williston, and Lynn (Brian) Rosencrans of Powers Lake; grand-children, Jonathan (Kaela) Rosencrans, Jessica Rosencrans, Jaylene Rosencrans all of Powers Lake; step-grandchildren, Troy Riveland of Bismarck and Deryk (Kristy) Riveland; step great-grandchildren, Kyra and Fynn, all of Colorado; her sisters, Lowella Clarin of Williston, June Battes of Colorado; sisters-in-law, Lillian Bradford of Idaho and Carole Olson of Oregon, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Dora in death were her parents; husbands, Orvil Harstad and Art Strand; brothers, LaVerne Olson and Ralph Olson; sister, Ollie Shell; brothers-in-law, Mitchel Harstad, Art Clarin, and George Shell Sr; and one son-in-law Roger Riveland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.