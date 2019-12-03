Donna Stennes, 73, of Williston, ND went on her final journey Saturday morning November, 30th. Donna is in her new home with her Lord and Savior and is reunited with her daughter, Charlene (Charlie); mother and father, Louise and Ed Delger; mother and father-in-law, Delores and Don Stennes; brothers-in-law, Larry Stennes , Jim (Lisa) Stennes.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Carl Stennes; son, Dale Stennes; grandson, Donnie; brother, Darrel (Peny) Delger; brother, Mark (Jackie) Stennes (St. Louis, MI), sister, Dee Erickson (Billings); Donnie’s mother, Lanette Horack; grandaughters, Samantha, Cheyenne, Jessica, Vanessa; son, (adopted) Kevin (Vickie) Schindler, and also an adopted granddaughter, Destiny Soennichsen (Butte).
Donna had many friends and each of them were special and important to her.
She requested that all of these friends consider themselves Honorary Pallbearers.
Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Jeff Harada will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wolf Point, MT.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday one hour prior to services.