Donna Stennes 73
Donna Stennes 73, of Williston, ND, formerly of Wolf Point, MT, passed away Saturday morning, November 30, 2019 surrounded by her family at her Williston residence. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Jeff Harada will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wolf Point, MT.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday one hour prior to services.