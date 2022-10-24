Donna Schroeder, 68

Donna Schroeder, 68, of Ross, ND passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Mountrail County Bethel Home in Stanley, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.

There will be a public visitation for Donna at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home in Stanley, ND on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 from 12:00 – 4:00 PM. Donna’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 28th, 2022 at the First Lutheran Church in White Earth, ND. Pastor Mike Olson will officiate. Donna will be laid to rest in Bohemian Cemetery in Ross, North Dakota.



