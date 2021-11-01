Donna Marie (Prichard) Lidstrom, 86
Donna Marie (Prichard) Lidstrom, 86, of Stanley, ND passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Sanford Health in Bismarck, ND with her loving family by her side. Her family takes great comfort in knowing she passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father and is now alongside her husband Duane.
Donna was born September 20, 1935 in Fairview, MT to Dale and Nellie (Vanderhoof) Prichard — she was the fourth of eight children. She graduated from Fairview High School in 1956 and shortly after married Lloyd Hammer; together they had six children: Kevin, Keith, Karen, Karla, Karyl & Kathy. They took over the Hammer homestead & farmed in Trenton, ND until 1969 when they moved to Williston, ND. While living in Williston, she ran an in-home daycare where she cared for many children over the years. Lloyd passed away May 9, 1976.
On September 23, 1977, Donna & W. Duane Lidstrom “ran away” and eloped in Fairview, MT. Together they made their home on the Doty family homestead in Belden, ND along with her school-aged daughters. Donna was a supportive farmer’s wife who was always busy tending to her children and the needs of the home. In the spring and summer months she could be found gardening, rock picking and mowing; in the fall she enjoyed grain hauling and grain drying. She was never one that was afraid of “getting dirty” and often helped with all aspects of running and maintaining the farm. In the spring of 2006 Duane and Donna decided to cut back on farming and rented out half of their land; they retired from farming altogether in 2009.
When Donna was not busy with the farm she enjoyed puzzles, crossword puzzles, solitaire, dice and most recently — the card game Phase 10! She loved to crochet and was a skilled seamstress. Over the years she spent countless hours crocheting blankets, doll dresses and other items for her kids, grandchildren and her home. She always jumped at the chance to repair or patch jeans, coveralls, blankets and other clothing for the family. For many years, she was on a bowling league in Williston and after moving to Stanley, joined a league for a few years there as well. In high school she was in the marching band and gymnastics. Donna loved to bake and rarely came to any function without fresh baked bread or dinner rolls in hand. She was also famous for her legendary “Noodles!” which was a frequent request from her kids and grandchildren whenever they visited her on the farm. Later in life, she volunteered at Hidden Treasures in Stanley and recently looked forward to her Wednesday afternoon lunch dates with the ladies at Joyce’s Cafe.
Donna will be forever missed by her 6 children: Kevin (Mary) Hammer and Keith (Marri) Hammer both of Williston, ND; Karen (Fritz) Snyder of Miles City, MT; Karla (George) McDowell of O’Fallon, IL; Karyl (David) Miller of Stanley, ND; and Kathy Hammer of Wright, WY. She is also survived by her brothers: Kenneth, Forrest and Richard (Betty) Prichard; her sister, Hattie McCracken; her sisters-in-law Arlove Weisser, Sandy Coutts and Freida Brown, 31 grandchildren, 28 great -grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Duane, on April 15, 2015. She is also preceded in death by her parents Dale and Nellie Prichard; first husband, Lloyd Hammer; brothers: Orval and Darrel Prichard; Sister, Virgie Lou Walz Anderson; sisters-in-law: Ethel Prichard, Sharon Prichard and Vera Prichard; brothers-in- law: Fred McCracken, Ralph Walz, Andy Anderson and Alvin Weisser; and nephew Timothy McCracken.
Donna's Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church in Palermo, ND. Pastor Janet Gwin will officiate. Interment will be in Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Palermo, North Dakota.
