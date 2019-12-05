Donna Mae Urness, 85

Donna Mae Urness, age 85, residing in Waxhaw, NC, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House, Aldersgate surrounded by her family.
Born in Grenora, ND, she was the daughter of the late Odin and Gudrun (Sorem) Richardson. She was a graduate of Grenora High School and Minot State University where she graduated with a degree in education. She taught briefly before she got married. She became a regional director for Mary Kay Cosmetics and started her own personal color consulting business. She was a deacon at the First Presbyterian Church, Cranbury, NJ.
She is predeceased by her husband Daryl B. Urness and survived by her daughter Lori M. Hinson (Bill) of Waxhaw, NC; two sons Todd J. Urness (Christine) of Abingdon, MD and Troy L. Urness (Kim) of Rancho Cucamonga, CA. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region for the loving care given to Mrs. Urness and her family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Council on Aging, PO Box 185 Monroe, NC 28111. The family is planning a memorial service and interment in her hometown of Cranbury, NJ. An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com.