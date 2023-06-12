Skistad

Donna Mae (Rahlfs) Skistad, 93, of Tioga, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13th , 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Donna was born on October 15, 1929, in Bantry (McHenry County), North Dakota to Richard Julius & Edna Ava (McDonald) Rahlfs. She was baptized in the Evangelical United Brethren Church. Donna was raised in Bantry, along with her thirteen siblings and graduated from Bantry Berwick High School. Donna married William A. Jones on August 8, 1945, and welcomed three children, Stormie, Dale and Pattie. While raising her children, Donna earned her Licensed Practical Nursing degree from Wapheton State School of Science and was a nurse for the next 40 years. Sadly, her marriage to William (Bill) ended, but several years later Donna found love again and married Birger Skistad on October 17th , 1965. They lived in Williston and Wheelock, North Dakota before moving to Tioga in 1970. Donna was a proud (Norwegian) farmers wife until Birger’s passing in 2009. Together, they raised three additional children, Kyle, Lori and Kory on the farm. For the last year of her life Donna lived with her daughter Pattie. Donna loved her children dearly and felt so blessed to have most of them around her in her final days.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Skistad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments