Donna Mae (Schumacher) Gilbert, 84
Donna Mae (Schumacher) Gilbert, 84, of Williston, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Trinity Health in Minot, ND in the presence of her husband, her children, and her grandchildren.
A memorial is planned for Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston, to be officiated by Reverend DD Puckett. Visitation will precede the service from 1:00 – 7:00 PM. Visitors are encouraged to stop by any time during these hours to pay their respects and sign the guest book for the family. For more information regarding the service, please call Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home at 701-577-3738, or visit www.eversoncoughlin.com.
Donna was born on Friday, July 5, 1935 in Williston, ND to Fred Charles and Isabelle Pansy (Wilson) Schumacher. She attended grade school, middle school, and most of high school in Williston. Donna was united in marriage at the age of 19 to Gerald “Keith” Gilbert on a farm east of Fairview, MT on Saturday, October 16, 1954. Donna and Keith spent a short time in Seattle, Washington; however, the majority of their lives were spent together in Williston. Three children were born of this marriage: Teresa (Bill) Lee, Thomas “Tom” (Rhonda) Gilbert, and Patrick “Pat” Gilbert. They have 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Throughout her life, Donna enjoyed raising her children; keeping her home; spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; making donuts and lefse for her family, friends, and the farmer’s market; playing Bingo; and playing Deuces Wild video poker at any casino she was able to get to.
Donna is survived by her husband of 66 years, Keith; her three children, Teresa (Bill), Tom (Rhonda), and Pat; 5 grandchildren: Jason (Karli) Gilbert, Eric (Amara) Gilbert, Heather (Jordan) Gregoire, Mathew Gilbert, and Jacob Gilbert; 2 great-grandchildren: Cooper and Hadley; her sisters, Patricia “Patsy” (Bob) Johnson and Sharon (Jerry) Frisinger; and several nieces, nephews, in-laws, and dear friends.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Isabelle (Wilson) Schumacher; Keith’s parents, Dwight and Sarah (Harvey) Gilbert; her sister, Katherine “Katie” Papineau; her brothers, Samuel “Sam,” Charles “Bud,” Frederick “Huck,” James “Jim,” Duane, and George Schumacher; and several nieces, nephews, in-laws, and dear friends.
Per Donna’s request, please make any memorials to Bras For The Cause.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the Family.