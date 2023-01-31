Donna Mae (Rahlfs) Skistad, 93, of Tioga, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Donna was born on October 15, 1929, in Bantry (McHenry County), North Dakota to Richard Julius & Edna Ava (McDonald) Rahlfs. She was baptized in the Evangelical United Brethren Church. Donna was raised in Bantry, along with her thirteen siblings and graduated from Bantry Berwick High School. Donna married William A. Jones on August 8, 1945, and welcomed three children, Stormie, Dale and Pattie. While raising her children, Donna earned her Licensed Practical Nursing degree from Wapheton State School of Science and was a nurse for the next 40 years. Sadly, her marriage to William (Bill) ended, but several years later Donna found love again and married Birger Skistad on October 17th, 1965. They lived in Williston and Wheelock, North Dakota before moving to Tioga in 1970. Donna was a proud (Norwegian) farmers wife until Birger’s passing in 2009. Together, they raised three additional children, Kyle, Lori and Kory on the farm. For the last year of her life Donna lived with her daughter Pattie. Donna loved her children dearly and felt so blessed to have most of them around her in her final days.
Donna loved to play bridge, quilt, visit with family and friends and go to the casino. She was very proud of her grandchildren and loved to spend time with them whenever possible or share stories with friends about their accomplishments. She was an amazing cook, devout member of Tioga’s Zion Lutheran Church and an avid reader. Donna was strong in faith & in her finally days was looking forward to taking one final journey to her “Heavenly Home.” She was also strong in her Democratic beliefs (which wasn’t always easy in ND!) and enjoyed nothing more than friendly political banter! Never one to discuss their generosity, we learned that Donna & Birger quietly donated to many worthy causes over the years, including various religious organizations, the fire department/ambulance and sponsored children through her church so they would be able to attend summer camp each year for many years.
Donna is survived by many dear family and friends including; sisters, Pat (Keith) Winslow and Joyce Priebe; children, Stormie (Butch) Remus, Pattie Biwer, Kyle (Sally) Skistad, Lori Skistad, and Kory (Veronica) Skistad; daughter-in-law, Toni Jones; grandchildren, Rick Wagner, Chad (Jessica) Jones, Kim (Johnny) Severence, Kema (Tim) Messenger, Donavon (Angie) Skistad, Kelly Skistad and Misty (Scott) Kaiser, Danika (Gabby) Longshore, Kailey Longshore, Kristian, Bergen and Brayden Skistad; great-grandchildren, Laurel and Mason Wagner, Dakota, Cassidy and Sidney Jones, Jacob, Jordan and Jesse Severence, Timmy and Nicholas Messenger; great-great-granddaughter, Addie Skistad and numerous nieces and nephews. Donna was blessed to have many good friends; including dear friends, Jovi & Vivian Macasaet, Richard Presnnall and Kyle Germundson, who were all like family.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Richard & Edna (McDonald) Rahlfs; siblings, (Anna) Irene, Johnny, (Hazel) Fern, Harris, Verna, Duane, Donald, Edna, Shirley and Richard Rahlfs; William Jones; husband, Birger; mother-in-law, Laura Skistad; father-in-law, Olaf Skistad; brothers-in-law, Kjerulf and Oscar Skistad; son, Dale Jones and son-in-law, David Biwer.
A memorial service for Donna will follow in June 2023. Additional details will be provided at a later date. Cards can be sent to the family via Fulkerson Funeral Home, Tioga, ND.
