Donna Mae (Bemis) Olson, 78, of Moorhead, Minn., died unexpectedly July 5, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.
Donna was born to Louis and Verna (Jones) Bemis in New Rockford, N.D., and grew up in Williston, N.D., where the family operated a grocery store. She graduated from Williston High School in 1960 and from Josef’s School of Hair Design in Fargo.
She married Emil Robert “Bob” Olson on March 25, 1961. Together, they raised three children, Jarrod (born 1967), Jennifer (1970) and Kevin (1972) on a farm outside Moorhead, Minn. She was a hairstylist until giving it up to concentrate on raising their children and helping with the family farming operation.
Through the years, she was a member of several groups, including PEO, the Extension Advisory Board, Couples’ Club, a homemakers’ group, a ceramics group and was the leader for Valley 4-H for many years even after her own children had left the group. Bob died Feb. 21, 2011.
Donna was a longtime member of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Moorhead and served in many areas.
Survivors include her children, Jarrod (Anita) Olson of Minden, Neb., Jennifer Olson of Windsor, Conn., and Kevin (Erin) Olson of Delano, Minn.; two granddaughters, Charlotte and Emilia Olson of Delano, Minn.; sister-in-law Diane Olson (Beckerleg) of Moorhead and brother-in-law Dan Zimmerman of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and special friend, Donald Rodger.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. Memorials are preferred to Evergreen Cemetery, Bethesda Lutheran Church, or Luther Seminary.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead. Visitation will continue on Saturday, July 11, at 1:00 P.M and the funeral service will start at 2:00 P.M. at Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead. Burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Moorhead. A live stream of the funeral will be available on her page at www.wrightfuneral.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.