Donna Christen, 95 of Minot, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in a Williston Nursing Home.
Donna Jean Jensen was born June 16, 1925 in Minot, ND, to Ellsworth and Margaret (Galvin) Jensen. As the daughter of educators, she and her younger brother, Tom, moved to several rural areas in their early years. She began her education in Crosby, ND, and later in the Mountrail County area. While in grade school, she and her family spent many summers traveling and working in the fruit orchards on the West Coast. In the 9th grade, she moved to Minot to live with her grandmother in order to attend St. Leo’s High School. She had fond memories of days at the movie theater and following the school basketball games. She graduated as class Valedictorian in 1941 at the age of 15. She attended Minot State Teacher’s College that fall, graduating in 1943 with a teaching degree. She taught elementary school for four years in Devils Lake, ND.
Donna wrote letters supporting North Dakota servicemen fighting in World War II, one soldier later becoming her husband. She married DuWayne (Dewey) Christen of Plaza on May 31, 1947. They raised their family in Minot, ND. She treasured her family as a stay home mom, overseeing their schooling and catechism. She loved supporting her children in all their activities.
She was a big sports fan from early on. When Minot Parks and Recreation built the Hammond Tennis Courts near her home, she actively promoted tennis to her family. She also was a big fan of the Minnesota Twins and the Bishop Ryan Lions. She attended every ND State Class A Wrestling Tournament for over thirty years.
Donna was a lifelong member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church where she had been baptized and later married. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America from the time she was 16 years old, attended Bible study regularly, was a lector for Mass, and helped serve many funeral meals for her parish. Donna delivered library books to the homebound and volunteered at Trinity Nursing Home. She and her husband also delivered Meals on Wheels.
Donna was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing. She and her husband liked to play bridge and dance. During her retirement years she enjoyed traveling and continued to put her heart and soul into supporting her family.
She was able to remain in her family home until she was 90 years old, at which time she entered assisted memory care. In 2017, she moved to Bethel Nursing Home in Williston.
Donna is survived by: Sons; Tom (Lynne) Christen, Rich (Victoria) Christen, Bill Christen, Dan (Tracy) Christen, David (Pat) Christen, and John (Angie) Christen, Daughters; Kathy (Darrel) Ahmann, Connie (John) Holloway, Mary (Todd) Fredin, Laurie (Jim) Amell, 23 Grandchildren; 26 Great-Grandchildren; Sister-in-laws; Joyce Jensen, Elaine Larsson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, DuWayne “Dewey” Christen; parents, Ellsworth and Margaret Jensen; Brother, Tom Jensen; daughter, Julie Marie; and sister-in-law Winona Navratil.
Visitation: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 2:00–4:00 pm, Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot, ND
Vigil Prayer Service for Family: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 7:00 pm, Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot, ND.
Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, October 1, 2020., 10:30 am, St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Minot, ND. Those attending the service are asked to follow the COVID-19 social distance guidelines.
The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkw5wBH7W_IUwKUcuLvhgOw
Burial: Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot, ND.
Memorials received will be donated to the DuWayne and Donna Christen Scholarship Fund at Bishop Ryan High School.
Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.