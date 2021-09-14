Donna C. Rosenberg 92, of Harlowton died early Monday morning, September 13th, 2021 in Wheatland Memorial Healthcare of lung cancer. She was born January 10, 1929 in Williston, ND the daughter of Delbert W. and Mary H. (Ackerman) Vader. She received her education in country schools and Williston School and then on to the McPhail School of Music in Minneapolis, MN. On December 10, 1949 she was united in marriage to Francis Rosenberg in Williston, ND. They lived and worked in Williston, Tioga and Stanley, ND before moving to Billings in 1968. In 1971 they moved to Harlowton and she taught in the Harlowton school.
Donna played for many weddings and funerals during her life in Harlowton.
Donna was a member of the Federated Church, The American Legion Auxiliary and the Women of the Moose all of Harlowton. She enjoyed time with family, golfing, reading and traveling.
She is survived by one son Jim (Lynn); one daughter Kathy Petterson both of Harlowton; daughter-in-law Patti Rosenberg of Laurel, MT; grandchildren Mandy (Brandon) Glover, Chris (Shannon) Rosenberg, Melissa Petterson, Mike (Roxanne) Petterson, Casey Rosenberg, Kayla (Dwayne) Mullens, Kyle (Megan) Rosenberg; six great grandchildren Lily Jo Glover, Hanna Glover, Kaiya Rosenberg, Mica Mullens, Cedar Mullens, Jasper Mullens and Nolan (little Oscar) Petterson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Francis “Doc” in 2017, one son John, one son-in-law Jim Petterson and her parents.
Memorial Services for Donna C. Rosenberg will be Monday, September 20th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Harlowton Wesleyan Church with committal to follow in the Harlowton Cemetery. Cremation has taken place with the Perkins Funeral Home assisting the family.
Friends are asked to make memorials to the charity of their choice and they may be left with the Perkins Funeral Home, PO Box 313 Harlowton, MT 59036. Condolences for the family may be posted on-line at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com
