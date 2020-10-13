Donna Brodal, 84, of Tioga passed away Monday, October 11, 2020 at Tioga Medical Center Long-Term Care in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga is assisting the family. Friends and family may sign the online register and leave their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Mike Burns and Pastor Mike Olson will co-officiate. Interment will be at Wildrose Cemetery in Wildrose, ND. Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Friends may also call at the Church one hour prior to services.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Donna’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.