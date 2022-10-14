Donna Bilquist, 92 Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donna Bilquist, 92, of Alamo, most recently of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday evening, October 13, 2022. Her Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Donna or leave condolences for her family. To plant a tree in memory of Donna Bilquist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituary Funeral Home Funeral Service Donna Nursing Home Condolence Rehabilitation Center Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 18 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Charges filed after police find over 1,000 pounds of explosives in Williston apartment Plans unveiled for Williston multi-use facility Pilot from Williston dies after plane crashes into a Minnesota home Over 1,000 pounds of homemade explosive materials found in Williston apartment The search continues and felony charges are filed against attempted murder suspect Two toddlers found wandering the streets of Williston Williams County patrol vehicle rear-ended civilian vehicle at a stop sign I think it was Entertainment Inc! in the Old Armory with the talent Armed and dangerous suspect is still at large in Williams County Texas man dies after medical emergency forces him offroad