Donna Bilquist, 92, of Alamo, most recently of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday evening, October 13, 2022. 

Her Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

