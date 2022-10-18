Donna Bilquist, 92

Donna Bilquist, 92, of Alamo, most recently of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday evening, October 13, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19, from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, friends and family are welcome to sign the guest book and leave condolences for her family at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home, downtown Williston.

