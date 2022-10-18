Donna Bilquist, 92, of Alamo, most recently of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday evening, October 13, 2022.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19, from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, friends and family are welcome to sign the guest book and leave condolences for her family at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home, downtown Williston.
Donna’s Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Alamo, North Dakota. The Rev. Emily Shipman will Officiate the service, and burial will take place at the Alamo Cemetery following the service.
Donna was born on September 11, 1930, to Ben and Pauline Hanson. She attended country school and graduated from Turtle Lake High school in 1948. Donna’s love for education continued through college, graduating from Minot State in 1950. She went on teaching elementary school for eighteen years.
Donna met the Love of her Life and married Richard Bilquist July 4, 1969, at the Turtle Lake Methodist Church. Donna Farmed and ranched alongside Rich in Alamo, ND. Living the farm life gave Donna the opportunity to love dogs, horses, kittens, and calves.
Later in life, they purchased a condo in Williston and spent the winter months in the city for several years. After Rich passed away Donna continued to live in the condo until January of 2022, then moved to Bethel Nursing Home.
She is survived by her nephews Jon and Steven Seeger, Paul and Tim Hanson; nieces MariJo Olheiser, Carol Garon, Susan Myers, Sara Bloom, Terrie Lukes, Sharon Mortenson; and special friends Jim, Darlene, and Scott Bauer.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, David Jay; husband Richard Bilquist; parents; siblings, Albert Haas, Ruth Lukes, Viola Seeger, and Donald Hanson; nephews, Bob Lukes and Richard Hanson.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Donna or leave condolences for her family.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Bilquist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.