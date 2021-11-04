Donna Anfinson, 76, of Zahl, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 surrounded by her family at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND.
Donna’s Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 8th, 2021 at 11:00 am at the United Lutheran Church in Zahl, ND. Pastor Josh Parris will be officiating. Donna will be laid to rest in the Bethel Cemetery in Zahl, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Sunday, November7th, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and an hour prior to the service time at the church. A friends and family service will be held on Sunday, November7th, 2021 at 5:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Donna’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Donna (Knutson) Anfinson was born November 24, 1944 to Alvin and Anne (Kittelson) Knutson in Williston, ND. She was raised on a farm near Appam, ND and attended grade school there. She graduated from Alamo High School with the Class of 1962. Donna received her BS in Home Economics Education from NDSU in 1966 and a BA in Elementary Education from Minot State University in 1988. She received a MA in Education from Chapman University in 1970.
Donna taught Home Economics in Dos Palos, CA before returning to ND to marry her husband, Edward Anfinson, on July 13, 1968 in Zahl, ND. She loved living on the farm where she took an active part while raising two boys, teaching Sunday School, being a Lay Catechist, 4-H leader, English as a Second Language teacher to refugees from Hungary, Poland, and Czechoslovakia, and teaching in Grenora and School District #8 for over twenty-five years. She especially loved teaching her second grade students and later created special memories teaching her own grandchildren how to cook and bake in her farm kitchen.
Ed and Donna loved to read, travel and visit with friends. They spent several winter months enjoying the sunshine in Surprise, Arizona.
Surviving Donna are her husband, Edward Anfinson, of Zahl, ND; her sister, Orlyn (Ralph) Crawford of Northridge, CA; her two sons, John (Nancy) Anfinson and David (Teresa) Anfinson of Williston, ND and four grandchildren, Michael, Rachel, Shawn and Carter Anfinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anne and Alvin Knutson and her precious grandson, Jaden Anfinson.