Donald Ranum, 80, of Williston, passed away at Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston early Saturday morning, September 29, 2018.
His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Brian Knutson will officiate. Interment with military rites will take place in Riverview Cemetery following the service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 3, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, Don’s family prefers that memorials be given to the charity of one’s choice.
Donald Allan Ranum was born in Van Hook, North Dakota on May 24, 1938 to Gerald and Esther (Shobe) Ranum. He was raised and educated in the Van Hook area and graduated from New Town high School in 1956.
Don served in the U.S. Army and upon his honorable discharge began his education at Minot State University. After his graduation in 1962, Don began his 35 year career in the petroleum industry.
He was united in marriage to Cecilia Deichert. To this union, three children were born, Suzanne, Carrie and Curtis.
Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and having coffee with his friends. He also loved spending his summers at Paradise Point and his winters in Arizona. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #1214, Moose Lodge #239, American Legion, First Lutheran Church and he served on the Bethel Lutheran Foundation Board.
Surviving Don are his wife of over 57 years, Cecilia of Williston; daughter, Suzanne Bryan and her husband, Bill of Riverview, FL, daughter, Carrie Knudson and her husband, Marty of Dickinson, ND, and son, Curtis Ranum and his wife, Colleen of Grand Forks, ND; six grandchildren, Ty, Tara, Cheryl, Tim, Owen and Finn; two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Carter; five brothers, Keith (Orel) of Centennial, CO, Michael (Sandy) of Bismarck, ND, Lynn (Sharon) of Gillette, WY, Neil (Joann) Osakis, MN, and Clark (Betty) of Minot, ND; three sisters, Gail (Lantz) Bottleson of New Town, ND, Nancy (Almit) Bergland of Buffalo, WY and Shelley (Jay) Schilken of St. Cloud, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Don in death were his parents, Gerald and Esther Ranum and his grandparents.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Don or leave condolences for his family.