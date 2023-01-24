Donald R. Cote, 94, long time Williston resident, passed away at his home on Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning, January 26, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russel Kovash will officiate. In keeping with Don’s wishes, cremation has taken place and interment in Hillside Memory Gardens Cemetery will take place this spring.
Friends may view pictures and sign a register book at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 25 from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday.
An Evening Vigil with Rosary will be held Wednesday January 25, at 6:00 PM at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Donald R. Cote was born on March 22, 1928 in Rolette, ND to Joseph and Adelphine (Valley) Cote. He was raised and educated in Willow City, ND. On January 11th, 1949, he married Marjorie (Watson) in California. In 1953 they moved to Williston, ND where they raised their three children.
After moving, he began working at GTA Seed. He later moved to the oilfield, working at National Tank Company, starting his own company “Cote Oilfield Service”, and finally becoming co-owner of Mon-Dak Tank. After selling Mon-Dak Tank, he retired.
Spending his next few years volunteering, he found himself helping with the construction of the Pete Conlin Arena. Because he was the only one who knew how to run the compressors, he was hired on at the Williston Parks and Recreation. He went on to work for the WPR for 28 years.
When he wasn’t working, you could find him and Marjorie at the dirt track, where they sponsored Bob Moody “Junk Yard Dog’s” car or in the bleachers cheering for their Grandkids at their sporting events. They would also go to car shows to show his 1965 Corvette and his 1955 Chevy.
He was someone who would go out of his way for anyone. Being a jack-of-all-trades, you could always find him helping on a project with his kids or grandkids or volunteering at some kind of event. He was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Williston Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his brother, Dorence Cote; sister, Luanna Gibbs; daughter, Peggy (Dean) Arnson; daughter-in-law, Pam Cote; son, Jim (Char) Cote. 5 grandchildren, Troy (Jill) Arnson and their family Kayla and Justen; Tricia (Shane) Arnson and her son Luke; Shawn (Kate) Cote and their son Beau; Travis (Lacey) Cote and their family Haley, Ethan, Kaesee, and Mark; Mandy (Shawn) Levang and their family Quinn and Addisyn.
He is preceded in death by both his parents; wife, Marjorie; son, Rob; brothers, Marlin and Gay; sisters Delores and Therese.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to build a gazebo at Cote Park in Don’s honor.