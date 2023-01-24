Donald R. Cote, 94

Donald R. Cote, 94, long time Williston resident, passed away at his home on Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning, January 26, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russel Kovash will officiate. In keeping with Don’s wishes, cremation has taken place and interment in Hillside Memory Gardens Cemetery will take place this spring.



Tags

Load comments