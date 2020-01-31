Donald Peter Ortloff, 82, of Williston, passed away at Bethel Lutheran Home on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Don was born on April 23, 1937 to Herbert Ortloff and Mary (Zerbes) Ortloff at the Zerbes homestead near White Earth, North Dakota. He attended Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church Catholic School in Stanley where he received his diploma. Don served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.
On March 23, 1973, Don married the love of his life, Sharon Gonzalez. Sharon was Don’s soulmate. He worked most of his life as a butcher, working for Safeway for over 35 years.
In his spare time, Don loved aviation. He received his pilot’s license in 1978. He loved flying small planes. He also enjoyed the many miles he and Sharon traveled together in their motor home. Don also had an amazing talent working with leather. His biggest love was being a caregiver to Sharon for many years during her illness. Don is survived by his son, Michael (Mairi) Ortloff; daughter Susan (David) Woodward; brother Bill (Betty) Ortloff; and beloved grandchildren Donny, Abby, Penny, Tyler, and Jamie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, Sharon, brothers, Anthony, Joseph, George, Robert, Charles and Paul and two sisters, Margaret and Marie.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home, 218 W Highland Dr., Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9 am until service time. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.