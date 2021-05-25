Donald P Duffy, 90, of Mt. Angel, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021 at his home in Mt. Angel, Oregon, due to complications brought on by a fall.
Don was born January 30, 1931 in Colgan, North Dakota to Joseph Gregory Duffy and Ruby Dale Hamilton. He grew up with one brother and six sisters who fondly referred to him as “Donnie”. During his childhood and teen years, the family lived in several small towns in North Dakota trying to make ends meet. Don’s father was transferred to Williston where Don graduated from Williston High School in 1948. The family then packed up their belongings in a trailer and moved to Marquam, Oregon where they had a general store, locker plant, and a gas pump.
In 1951, Don enlisted in the US Air Force and was stationed in Germany as an avionics mechanic until he was honorably discharged in 1955. During his time overseas, he met a Belgian girl, Rose Crepin, and they fell in love, married, and made the journey back to United States. They eventually settled down in Pendleton, Oregon, where their first child, a daughter, was born. After another move to the Eugene/Springfield area, four more children were added to the family; two sons and two more daughters.
Don enjoyed spending time with his family camping, taking trips to see the national parks and family in North Dakota, and playing with his kids in the backyard. Don was known to have a video camera in hand and was the king of home movies. He built his children a swing and a home swimming pool to keep his children happy and busy. In 1971, Don and Rose divorced, and he moved to Washington state.
Don had a very strong work ethic and worked hard to take care of his family. He attended the University of Oregon and graduated in 1960 with a degree in Business Administration. He also worked part-time jobs while studying at the U of O. After graduation, he got a job at a local logging equipment company as an accountant and remained with the company until he retired. During his retirement years, Don enjoyed RV-ing, snow-birding in Arizona, and polka dancing. He loved traveling in his RV across the United States chasing the next polka event.
Don is survived by his children Patricia, Joseph, Francis, Catherine, and Michelle and their families. Don was especially proud of his 9 grandchildren and 8-great grandchildren. He was much loved by his many nieces and nephews who called him “Unca” Don. He is preceded in death by his brother, six sisters, and his mother and father.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley, Oregon.
Memorial donations can be made in Don’s name to Semper Fi & America’s Fund.
