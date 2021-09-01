Donald Joseph Petron, 96
Donald Joseph Petron passed away peacefully on August 27, 2021, at the age of 96, surrounded by his beautiful wife and two of his seven children.
Don was born on July 3, 1925 in Stanley, North Dakota to Peter and Anna (May) Petron. After graduating from Stanley High School, Don served in the armed forces during World War II. He went on to graduate from Minot Teachers College in 1950 with a degree in music. He taught music on a part-time basis in several North Dakota communities including Tioga, Abercrombie, Williston, and Epping. Don’s primary career was spent as a telegrapher and agent for the Burlington Northern Railway Company in Williston, North Dakota where he provided 35 years of service and retired in 1985.
Don had a love for music which was expressed in several outlets. Throughout the years, he played in many musical organizations in Williston such as the City Band, the Drum and Bugle Corps, and the Williston Strings where he played viola. He directed the St. Joseph’s Church Choir for many years. Don also had a love for sports. He enjoyed being a spectator but preferred being a participant, especially with golf and pickleball.
Don met the love of his life, Betty McMorrow, in 1954. They were married on August 20, 1955, and recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Together, they built a God-centered family home with seven children in Williston. His home was filled with love, laughter, and chaos. Don created several family traditions including daily morning devotions, an annual Christmas talent show, 4th of July ice-cream on the roof, competitive sports games at the lake cabin he built, and his frequently recycled joke, “I love all of kids (and in-laws), but one!”
Don had a big philanthropic heart. He and his wife spent 15 years volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in Southwest Georgia, working with the Jimmy Carter Projects building houses for the needy. He also served as a volunteer in several church activities and at the community crisis shelter.
In 2003, Don and Betty moved to The Villages, Florida to begin their new chapter of life. Here they made several new friends and had the chance to take full advantage of retirement. They spent countless hours participating in the many activities The Villages had to offer: golfing, swimming, and dancing, just to name a few. He was also very active in church and community activities. He played the keyboard with the ensemble group at St. Mark’s Church and volunteered at the soup kitchen in Wildwood for many years.
Don was a devoted man of God and was confirmed in the Catholic Church in Stanley, North Dakota. He was known as a soft-spoken, kind, and generous man. Everyone that knew him loved him. He was known for being many things: loving, stubborn, and comical. He was a dedicated husband and an adoring, involved father. He was so proud of all his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He created an amazing legacy that will be remembered and treasured by all.
He is survived by his wife Betty, his children Chelsie Park of California, Dan (Nancy) Petron of Georgia, Julie (Dave) Larson of Florida, David (Kristin) Petron of Utah, Jennifer (Jim) Weldon of Georgia, Joan (Curt) Kulla of Minnesota, and Don (Kathryn) Petron of Ohio; 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, with four more on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and four sisters.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, Florida with viewing beginning at 10:00. Interment will follow at 1:00 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida where Don will receive full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, a gift in memory of Don Petron can be made at Habitat.org or sent to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709-3543.