Donald H. Polson, 87

Donald H. Polson passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home, Williston, ND
Donald was born on March 3, 1933 to Harold and Ruth (Alspach) Polson on the family farm near Ray, ND. As a young boy he helped out on the farm and was educated in Ray.
He married the love of his life, Dorothy Jackman on May 6, 1955 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Williston, ND who he cherished for the rest of his life. They celebrated 65 years together in May. To this union three children were born, Donnette, Doyle, and Dorvan.
In 1951 Donald enlisted in the US Army and served 2 years in Japan and Korea with the 999th Artillery Battalion. During his time in Japan, he attended two NCO schools and a chemical/biological/radiological warfare school.
Before enlisting in the US Army Don participated in the drilling of the Clarence Iverson No 1 oil well near Tioga in 1951. He lived south of Ray ND and was working for a local farmer. He was very proud of the fact that he was able to haul water using a 2 ½ ton army truck to the first oil well in northwest North Dakota.
When he came back from Korea, he worked as a roughneck for Laughlin for 2 years before finding employment at Nash Finch, a wholesale grocery supplier. In March of 1961 he went to work as an apprentice groundman/lineman for Williams Electric Cooperative. On election day in 1962 Don had a life altering accident and spent several months in the hospital. When he was able to return to work, Williams Electric moved him into the office. He graduated with the first apprenticeship training and safety programs’ graduating class in January of 1965. In 1969 Williams Electric formed a member service department and Don became the first manager of that department. He often said one of his most rewarding duties was putting on safety demonstrations to the area youth and getting letters of thanks from the students. In the years at Williams Electric he and Dorothy were very blessed to get to travel to several state and national Member Service Meetings. After retirement Don and Dorothy formed D&D realty and sold real estate in the local area.
Don was very active in the community as well, having served on the Williston Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee, and was a director on the Chamber Board in 1980-1981. He also was a director and worker for the Williston Basin United Way. He is a lifetime member of the North Dakota PTA (Parent Teacher Association). He was a member of the American Petroleum Institute, the American Legion Edgar M Boyd Post 37, and a member of the Williston Lions Club. Don served as a district governor for Lions Club from 1983-84. He has attended several leadership conferences and received numerous awards for his work with the Lions. He and Dorothy were passionate about their work with Lions, getting involved locally, as well as visiting other Lions Clubs in the state. They had the opportunity to go to several International Lions Conventions. They made many lifelong friends with all of their Lions activities. They always treasured all of the friends they made in Lions.
After retirement from Williams Electric Coop, now known as Mountrail-Williams Electric Coop in September of 1992 Don and Dorothy had many more opportunities to travel. One of the most memorable events for Don was to visit the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California.
Don had a strong Lutheran faith, he enjoyed reading scripture, teaching Sunday School and leading worship services, including preaching sermons for many years. Throughout his life he was very active on committees and boards at his church. At the time of his passing, he was a member of Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church.
Donald is survived by his wife Dorothy, his daughter Donnette (Doug) Taylor, Williston, his sons Doyle (Susan) Polson, Alexandria, MN and Dorvan (Karen) Polson, Gillette, WY. He also leaves seven grandchildren, Katie (Russ) Wyman, Perry Taylor, Brandee (Anhthi) Tran, Devin (Ingrid) Polson, Sean (Tamlyn) Polson, Trevor Polson and Tiffany Polson. He also leaves eight great – grandchildren Jeten, Paisley, Maverick, Brendan, Logan, Tayven, Alec, and Kyler. Donald is also survived by his sisters Dolores Olson, Ray, ND and Lorena Brackey, Williston, ND, half-brother in-law Kenneth Cole, Williston ND, half-brother Milan (Carol) Liesener, Williston, ND and half-sister Gloria (Carlyle) Norby, Grenora, ND
He was preceded in death by his mother Ruth, his father Harold, his in-laws, Art and Ethel Jackman, his half-sister Harlene Cole, his brother in-laws Donald Olson, James Metcalf and Loren Brackey.
Everyone loved my dad, he was such a kind serving person, our favorite memories are of him with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Just recently he was referred to as the “baby whisperer”.
A Funeral Service for Donald will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Lundblom will officiate. Interment will be held at the Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND and at the Church one hour prior to services. A Family Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Donald’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.