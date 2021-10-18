Donald Guenther, 98
A life-long Sheridan County resident, Donald Guenther passed quietly on October 10, 2021. He was raised in the Dagmar area with his parents, Bert and Virgie (Chapman) Guenther and family. Donald attended the Roosevelt School and graduated from Grenora High School in 1942. After graduating, Donald was employed at various jobs including the ACME Coal Mine near Coalridge; building the REA electric lines; working at Sheridan County soil conservation; the Dagmar Farmers Union, and at Lake Electric owned by his sister, Dorothy, and her husband Clarence Sonstegaard. In 1970, he started working for Sheridan County Road Dept operating the road grader. Donald also drove school bus to Dagmar and supplied the local children with comic books to read while on the bus. He was the catcher for the Big Muddy Baseball League.
In the fall of 1947, Buster Crohn invited Donald to come meet the new school teacher, Marian Oyen. They were married on June 16, 1948. In 1961, Donald and Marian bought the Emil Rasmussen farmstead and moved in the fall of that year.
Both Donald and Marian enjoyed the school and sports activities of their kids. Donald drove many miles to deliver his boys to basketball practices at Antelope School. The neighbor families carpooled, assuring the team members arrived safely. Donald rarely missed a game, home or away.
Donald was always happy when winter ended and he could get ready for spring seeding. He was a meticulous farmer, cared for and repaired his machinery, occasionally enlisting help from Gilbert or Nels Sorenson, Charles Stephan or advice from Sylvan Carlson at Quarne Bros in Grenora, ND. He loved his Hereford cows, the horses, and the cow dogs.
When Donald and Marian took a road trip, it was to visit their family, kids and grandkids. They attended many graduations, weddings, and family reunions, enjoyed one another’s company, drank lots of coffee, and there was much visiting and laughter.
Donald and Marian had 6 children, all surviving: Kevin, Grenora, ND; Glenn (Gail), Fort Peck, MT; Keith (Debi), Bull Lake, MT; Donelle (Clint Miller), Bar Nunn, WY; Randall, Billings, MT; and Russell (Julee), Florence, MT; 14 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. One sister, Evelyn Daniels, lives in Medicine Hat, Alberta, with her husband Jerold. Sister-in-law, Dorothy Peterson, resides in Williston, ND as does brother-in-law Ken Oyen. Gerry Oyen, brother-in-law and his wife, Karen, reside in Pueblo, CO; and sister-in-law, Arlene Guenther, of ND and AZ.
Preceding Donald in death are his parents, Bert and Virgie Guenther; brothers Clyde and Vern Guenther; sister Dorothy Sonstegaard; numerous brother and sisters-in-law; and his beloved wife, Marian Elizabeth Guenther.
Cremation has occurred and a celebration of Donald's life will be in 2022.