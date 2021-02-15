Donald Gene Helde, 79
Donald Gene Helde, 79, of Powers Lake, ND passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 11, 2021 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
A Funeral Service for Donald will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Bethel Baptist Church in Powers Lake, North Dakota. Pastor Mike Fraunfelter will officiate. Donald will be laid to rest at the Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Powers Lake, ND. Friends may call an hour prior to services at the Church.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Donald’s service information on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Donald Gene Helde of Powers Lake, ND was born November 18, 1941. Donald was born to Laura Hopkins and Clifford Helde. He had one brother Robert Helde.
Donald graduated in 1960 from Powers Lake High School. He enjoyed archery and participated in 4-H.
From 1964 to 1966 Don served in the US Army and was drafted to the Vietnam War. He would tell a story of going to Kenmare and purchasing a new car, but when he got home he had received his draft papers and took the car right back to Kenmare.
Don served as a proud soldier and would often tell stories of his time in Vietnam. Don was honorably discharged in 1966. He then returned to Powers Lake and married Loann Rose and they had a son, Slade.
1972-1980 Donald was married to Susan Niemitalo and had three children, Matt, Crystal and Shane. Don and Susan spent their time in Lead, SD where Don worked at Homestake Mine as an Underground Goldminer. After the second injury at the mine, Don left and returned to North Dakota. He enjoyed telling stories of his time at the mine and how many feet below the earth he would have to ride the elevator.
In 1986, Don moved to the farm and camped out in a small wood grainery until moving to a small trailer house.
Don then met his soulmate, Ruth. They began their adventure on the farm together and raised sheep, cattle, pigs and a variety of exotic critters. Don would always fuss when Ruth would find a new critter she just had to bring home, even though Don was happy to see her smile. Each Fall, Don and Ruth would host a BBQ at the farm. They would spend the day visiting, eating, playing cribbage and pinochle.
In 2013 after the passing of Ruth, Don continued to build decks, fish, embroidery and playing cards at the Gold Dust Casino in Deadwood, SD.
Donald was a very proud grandpa. He would never miss a chance to attend a birthday party, ballgame, or a good fishing hole. He would welcome any chance to take a photo with one of his precious babies. Don cherished his grandchildren and he would glow whenever one would stop to see him.
Donald will be greatly missed and is truly loved by his 14 grandkids and 18 great-grandkids.
He is survived by his children, Slade Helde, Matt Helde, Crystal Helde and Shane Helde and; stepchildren, Jean Velo, James Skalicky and J.D. Skalicky.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Laura and his beloved wife, Ruth.