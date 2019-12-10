Donald Evan Wallace, 96

Donald Evan Wallace was born at Williston, North Dakota. He attended high school at Williston Senior High School and graduated in 1941. He attended Wahpeton School of Science until he volunteered for service in the United States Navy in 1943. Don served aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise in the Pacific Theatre throughout the rest of World War II. He was a Second Class Petty Officer receiving several commendations as a member of the ship’s crew.
Don left the Navy and returned to his civilian work for Great Northern Railway in Williston in 1945.
Don was the Roundhouse Foreman at Williston for many years and transferred to Wenatchee, Washington in 1969 and served there until his retirement. After his retirement, he and his wife Jane traveled extensively throughout the West, vacationing annually in Yuma, Arizona and maintaining their residence in Wenatchee.
Don and Jane raised four children during their lifetime together. Don was very active in the leadership of Boy Scout Troop 365 in Williston and shared that joy and fulfillment with his entire family. Don and Jane lived in Wenatchee for several years before moving to retirement living in Puyallup, Washington, currently residing at Silver Creek Assisted Living in Puyallup. His hobbies included gardening, golfing, fishing, playing cards and Boy Scouts. He was extremely active in and dedicated to the Boy Scout organization.
Don is survived by his sons Steve and his wife Cindy and four grandchildren; Bill Wallace and his wife Susan and two grandchildren; his daughters Nancy Slater and her husband Doran and three grandchildren; and Ann Carmichael and her husband Bob and three grandchildren. He has several great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Don is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Eleanor. Don will be remembered in a funeral ceremony at 1000 on December 5, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Wenatchee, Washington.
One of his granddaughters said “Grandpa was a loyal heart and soul and a braveheart. He was a proud veteran, railroad man, father, and loyal husband. He was funny, loved cracking jokes and playing pranks. He was a storyteller and loved talking about his days in the Navy. But more than anything I will miss the way he made me smile.”
Another of his granddaughters said “I am thankful for all the memories that I made with my Grandpa and wish I could have made more. He was a good man with a huge heart. I am so happy that Grandpa Don and Grandma Jane are back together again now. We will miss you, Grandpa Don!! ‘Tusen Takk!!’ for all the memories!”