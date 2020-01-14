Donald “Don” Wentz, 76, Bismarck, passed away January 13, 2020, in a Bismarck hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bismarck. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary/vigil service a 7:00 p.m.
Don was born on May 17, 1943, in Rugby, ND to John and Veronica (Busch) Wentz. He grew up on a farm near Starkweather, ND.
After his service in the U.S. Army he met and married the love of his life Vangie Schaaf and had two daughters.
He served in law enforcement for 42 years in Williston where they became his second family.
The last 17 years of his service he served as Chief of Police and retired in 2008. Don was a sweet, genuine, gentle soul who dedicated his life in service of others.
In addition to loving his family, he loved camping, riding his motorcycle, bike riding, wood working and was generally a mischief maker with his love of life and laughter.
Don is survived by his wife of 53 years, Vangie; daughters: Dondi (David) Green, and Lynn Wentz, all of Bismarck; granddaughters: Kaylyn (Jonas) Hancock and Maegan Green; sister: Margorie (Don) Olson; sisters-in-law: Betty Wentz and Lucy Schnabel; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Loretta (Pete) Schumacher and Mary Wentz; brothers: Leonard (Glenda), Dennis (Rosie), Wendell, Larry and Kenneth.
In lieu of plants and flowers memorials are preferred and will be donated to the North Dakota Peace Officers Association.
Those wishing to sign the online register book or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com