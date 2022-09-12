Donald “Don” L. Berry, 85, of Trenton, ND passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at the CHI St. Alexius Heath in Williston, ND.
Don was born on April 14, 1937 to Stephen and Buelah (Bliven) Berry in Racine, WI. They later moved to Fairview, MT where he attended East Fairview School finishing 8th grade.
In 1959 Don joined the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Lewis. He served proudly for just under 2 years before his Honorable Discharge in May of 1961. Don was a proud veteran and enjoyed his time serving our country and did it very proudly.
In 1963 Don married Vivian St Pierre on the 16th of November at the Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview, MT. being married for 47 years until Vivian’s passing in 2010. They shared a love of decorating their yard for all the holidays. Don and Vivian were blessed with two daughters. Charlene in 1964 and then Connie in 1966. The family lived in Trenton where Don was a “Jack of All Trades”. He spent most of his life as a car mechanic but had his hand in many different trades and industries.
Don had many passions in life with many hobbies. He could not stay in one place for very long and always had to be doing something or going somewhere. He was either tinkering on a car, working with wood, building something, or going for a drive down a dirt road. Don was a talented wood worker and built many custom pieces for friends and family. All he needed was a photo to make a replica for a one-of-a-kind keepsake. He especially liked making farm implements and helping his grandsons with their 4-H wood working projects.
Don was involved with many community groups and donated his time and services to the Moose Lodge # 239 of Williston, American Legion Hall of Williston and the Culbertson Saddle Club just to name a few. Don always could be found camping, playing horse shoes, attending every rodeo he physical could, and shucking corn. He was nicknamed the “Korn King” after his great skills of cooking corn for various businesses and customer appreciation corn feeds.
Don is survived by his daughters Charlene (Miles) Gustavson of Donnybrook,ND, Connie (Glen) Idland of Circle, MT, a sister Dorothy Calicchio of Milwaukee and children Micheal and Lynn and families, sisters-in-law Mary Lou (Darrell) Martin of Beach ND, Shirley Engen of Great Falls, MT, a brother-in-law, Albert Schaubel of Trenton, ND, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Don is preceeded in death by his wife Vivian (St.Pierre) Berry, his parents Stephen and Beulah Berry, parents-in-law, Moses and Hazel St. Pierre, brothers, Steve Berry, Art Berry, and George Berry. Sister-in-laws, Betty Schaubel, Sue Lennick, Kay Lynn St. Pierre, Donna St. Pierre and Bev Berry. Brothers-in-law, Louie Calicchio, Harold Engen, Leo St. Pierre, Andy St. Pierre, Myron St. Pierre and "Dude"Moore. Nephews, Eldon Engen and Chris Williamson.
Don’s Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston. There will be a visitation one hour before the Funeral Service at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Don will be laid to rest at the Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, ND.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Don’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com
