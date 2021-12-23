Donald “Don” Gudmunsen, 83, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday evening, December 15, 2021 at Trinity Hospital in Minot, North Dakota.
His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 21, at Faith United Methodist Church in Williston. Rev. Ross Reinhiller will officiate. Interment with Military Rites will take place in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 22.
Friends are welcome to call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, December 20, from noon until 6:00 PM. There will be a family service, open to the public on Monday evening, at 6:00 PM at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.
Donald Halstead Gudmunsen, beloved husband, father, grandfather and devoted friend, passed
away on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 at Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND, surrounded by his family. He was 83 years old.
Don was born to Leonard and Dagny Gudmunsen on February 8th, 1938 at their farm eight miles south of Arnegard, ND. His father had to take a team of horses and sleigh to pick up Dr. Johnson in town and bring him to the farm. Don grew up with two other brothers and a sister in a three room house with no running water, telephone, or electricity. Although times were tough, faith was a big part of his life. He was baptized and confirmed at the Zoar Lutheran Church in rural Arnegard.
Don attended Arnegard schools but was forced to drop out of school after 8th grade because he was needed to work on the farm. He was drafted into the US Army in November of 1961 and was stationed in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Augsberg, Germany. He proudly served in C Battery, 1st Battalion, 13th Artillery and fired 105mm cannons.
When Don was discharged in November of 1963, he moved to Williston, ND. He took a job at Blox, Inc. and was later employed at Cactus Concrete. In 1966, he was visiting a hometown friend, and was introduced to her roommate, Ann O’Brien. They fell in love and were married on December 23rd, 1967, in Hampden, ND at the Methodist Church. Shortly after, they become members of Faith United Methodist Church in Williston. Don and Ann started a family in 1970 and have three children, Lyle, Lisa, and Lori.
While working at Cactus Concrete, Don discovered his passion for welding and creating artistic ironworks, including railings, cemetery signs, and spiral staircases. With encouragement from Ann, he earned his GED in 1978 at the age of 40. He started his own business, Ornamental Iron Works, in 1992, and his creations can be found all over the region. Don was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and the American Legion. He selflessly served his community and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He had an analytical mind and could fix almost anything. Don used this gift to help his neighbors, friends, family, and organizations. He was very involved in outreach programs at his church, and often helped prepare or serve meals for those in need. He recently helped Ann stretch and pin over 40 quilts for the homeless.
Don loved to fish. He enjoyed yearly trips to a cabin in Devils Lake with Ann, his children and grandchildren. After he retired in 2003, Don and Ann could often be found on a Farmer’s Union bus tour, a cruise with friends, or making memories on a Christmas vacation with his family. Don and Ann would have celebrated 54 years of marriage this week.
Don is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Dagny Gudmunsen, brother Jim Gudmunsen, sister Carol Johnson, and sister-in-law Lowaine Gudmunsen.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Gudmunsen; son Lyle (Dena) Gudmunsen of Midland, TX; daughter Lisa (Darin) Twete of Williston, ND; daughter Lori (Steve) Listopad of Benton, AR; brother Robert (Faye) Gudmunsen of Arnegard, ND; brother-in-law Dennis Johnson of Watford City, ND; sister-in-law Gladys Gudmunsen of Arnegard, ND; 7 grandchildren, Jordan (Morgan) Twete, of Maple Grove, MN; Jaxon Twete of Williston, ND; Courtney (Chris) Olson of Williston, ND; Murray and Casper Listopad of Benton, AR; Parker Vedaa of Manchester, CT; Owen Gudmunsen of Midland, TX; numerous nieces and nephews, and three great grandchildren.
If you are considering a memorial in Don's name, please direct it to the Faith United Methodist Church of Williston. The address is 219 1st Ave W. Williston, ND 58801.
Don will be laid to rest on December 22nd with full military honors in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, ND at 1:00 PM.
