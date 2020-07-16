Donald Arnson, 82, of Williston, ND passed away at his home with his family by his side on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor Jeanne Madsen will officiate and interment will be in Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM.
The service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Donald’s service information on our funeral home website.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing
Donald Warren Arnson was born on May 4, 1938 to Pernie and Karen (Lee) Arnson in Williston, North Dakota joining sisters, Ardith and Mary Ann.
He was baptized May 12, 1938 and confirmed on December 16, 1951 at St. Lukes Church in rural Williston by Pastor Willard Lund.
Donny attended Pioneer School in rural Williston. He farmed along side his Dad on the farm in Hebron township. He purchased the farm in 1974. Donny moved to Williston in 1954 and lived with his Aunt and Uncle, Albert and Beulah (Arnson) Sundby. He worked at the L&A Market, Zapara Construction and Peterson’s Creamery. Donny and Don Horab delivered milk for 32 years in Williston. They also bought and sold cattle together for many years.
On July 12, 1958 he married Ann Janis Olson at First Lutheran Church in Williston. To this union four children were born, David, Kristi, Kenton and Darla.
The loves of his life were farm, family and friends. He enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s events. He had a close bond with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Donny’s mother was so proud of the fact that he was a County Commissioner for 16 years. A position he enjoyed and worked very hard serving his community. He made many lifetime friends. Don and Ann went on many bus trips with friends, Arlo and Merri Jo Hendrickson.
He belonged to First Lutheran Church, Moose Club #239 and Elks Club.
Donny is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann; his sons, David (Janice) Arnson, Kenton Arnson of Williston; daughters, Kristi (Paul) Beauchman of Highlands Ranch, CO and Darla (Curt) Kracke of Fargo, ND; grandchildren, Jason (Kalliann) Arnson, Daniel Arnson (Crystal Lesmeister – fiancé), Ann Lee Arnson all of Williston, ND, Kelsy Beauchman of Dallas, TX, Benjamin Beauchman of Thompson Falls, MT, Johnathon Arnson in the Marines, San Diego, CA, Jordan and Sage Kracke of Fargo, ND; great grandchildren, Blake, Ashton and Kade Arnson of Williston, ND; sister, Mary Ann Gaudreau of Williston, ND; in-laws, Marlis (Dallas) Coté of Palm Desert, CA and Roger (Helen) Olson of Williston, ND.
Preceded in death by his parents, Pernie and Karen; sister, Ardith (Don) Horab; brother-in-law, Larry Gaudreau; nephews, Steve Horab and Todd Gaudreau; great nephew, Casey Conover; in-laws, Ardis (Elden) Martini, Connie (Jim) Gwaltney, Carole (Carl) Amb, Arvid and Minda (Hexom) Olson; grandparents, Ole and Mary (Sundby) Lee and Ellef and Anna (Johnson) Arnson.
Thank you to caregivers: Sheila, Deb, Cindy and Bethel Home for the great care given to him.