Donald Arnson, 82, of Williston, ND passed away at his home with his family by his side on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor Jeanne Madsen will officiate and interment will be in Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM.