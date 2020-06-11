Dona F. Melberg, 88, of Arvada, CO, formerly of Williston, ND, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, CO.
Dona Frances Melberg was born November 2, 1931 to Mabel Frances (Poe) and Jasper Kenton Smith in Williston, ND. She was raised in Missouri Ridge Township with brother Jarold and graduated from Williston High School in 1949, before attending nursing school in Minneapolis, MN to study as a lab technician. She worked as a phlebotomist at Mercy Hospital in Williston for a short time.
She met Kenneth Edgar Melberg in Williston in 1953 and the two were united in marriage on February 27, 1954 at First Methodist Church in Williston. They moved to Minot, ND, where they had their first child, Wayne Kenneth in August 1955. Dona and the family moved to Helena, MT in 1956, where they welcomed two more sons, Timothy Allen and David Scott. Dona moved with her family to Colorado in 1968 when Ken was transferred there with the Mountain Bell Telephone Company.
Dona spent her years devoted to her family, but enjoyed a number of hobbies, including pottery, sewing, knitting, and crafting. During their 56 years together, Dona and Ken were blessed with three sons, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, who along with their families spent countless hours at "grandma's house," playing games, baking and playing the organ with her. Dona and Ken traveled extensively after his retirement, traveling throughout the world for vacation and to visit family, including stops in Germany, the United Kingdom and Hawaii, which was their favorite.
Dona was proud of all of her family, and enjoyed hearing about their accomplishments and sharing them with others. She was a die-hard supporter of all things Colorado, and loved to watch the Broncos, Rockies and Avalanche play. Dona was a voracious reader, often finishing more than a book a week, while still making time to fill up book after book of crossword puzzles and word searches.
Dona is survived by her children, Wayne (Jana) Melberg of Arvada, CO, Tim Melberg of Knoxville, TN and David Melberg of Mukilteo, WA; grandchildren Tony (Samantha) Melberg of Hazen, ND, Mitch (Robyn) Melberg and Shana (Ronnie) Blekestad of Williston, Aric (Kelsey McRae) Melberg of Arvada and Meghan Melberg of Boston, MA; great-grandchildren Logan, Trinity, Zoey, Chloe, Leia, Morgan, Kynsi, Liam, Destyn and Dylani; as well as numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jerry and sister-in-law Kathy, and husband Ken.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Aspen Arvada Chapel. Burial will take place at Arvada Cemetery on June 16 at 11 a.m. Due to social distancing restrictions, the funeral service is limited to 25 people and will be immediate family only. Messages can be left at www.aspenmortuaries.com/obituaries.