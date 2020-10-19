Don Alvin Jenner, 90
Don Alvin Jenner passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
He was born in Arnegard, North Dakota on July 24, 1930, the sixth child of Clark and Lena Jenner. Don grew up on a farm near Alexander, North Dakota, and graduated from Alexander High School in 1949. He attended Bottineau State School of Forestry for 1 year and then joined the Navy, serving 4 years in Naval Aviation as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate Second Class. While stationed at Moffett Field in California he met his future bride, Peggy Ann Tuthill. After a short stint in Hawaii and Midway Island he returned to the states and they were married in Upton, Wyoming on March 7, 1955. Shortly after their marriage, Don began his 35-year career with Halliburton Services, which required many moves and eventually resulted in the family’s relocation to Glendive, Montana in 1975. Upon his retirement from Halliburton Don attended the North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, studying the sheet metal trade. After a brief period in the sheet metal business, Don became involved in real estate, and eventually he and Peggy became the brokers/owners of Badlands Realty for 12 years.
Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peggy, his three children, Steven Jenner of Glendive, Stephanie (Kerry) Hayden of Gillette, Wyoming, Susie (Colby) Sampson of Glendive; 7 grandchildren, Burton (Amanda) Hayden, Mark Hayden, Seth (Kelly) Sampson, Sadie (Jason) Miller, Amanda Coppe, Patrick (Maria) Kelly, and Katie (Tom) Marvin; 4 great grandchildren, Dylan Hayden, Emma Hayden, Dawsen Miller, and Peyton Coppe; and a sister, Ardith Mosby, several nieces and nephews. Don would also want us to include his sister-in-law, Sally Mattos and dearest friends, Bill, Bonita and Pam Allen, also considered family.
Don was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clark and Lena Jenner, stepmother Bernice Jenner, brothers, Clint, Herb, Harry, and sisters Hazel and June.
Due to Don’s extremely competitive nature, he was proud of the fact that by reaching the age of 90 he was the “oldest living Jenner in his family”, essentially outdoing them all. That competitive nature and tremendous sense of humor served him well throughout his life. He was larger than life and will be greatly missed by his family/friends but we know he is in heaven…no doubt “fixing” things and making things “better”. The corner of Relf and Kendrick will never be the same.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Don’s honor may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.
Due to current restrictions, the family is holding a private service at Don’s church. They hope to have a “celebration of life” tentatively scheduled for the spring or summer of 2021. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.