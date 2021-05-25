Dolores Schneider, 92, of Mesa, AZ formerly of Williston, ND passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, March 1, 2021 at her residence in Mesa, AZ. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
A Graveside Service for Dolores will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, May 28, 2021 at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, ND. Pastor Gretchen Deeg will officiate. Inurnment will follow the Graveside Service. There will be no visitation held for Dolores.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.