Dolores Schneider, 92, of Mesa, AZ formerly of Williston, ND passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, March 1, 2021 at her residence in Mesa, AZ. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
A memorial tribute will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, North Dakota.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Dolores was born on January 8, 1929, to Eldred and Beatrice (Graue) Brenna at the family farm in McKenzie County. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.
Dolores graduated from Sanish High School. After graduation, she attended cosmetology school and then worked as a hairdresser at a beauty salon. After WWII, she rekindled her friendship with Joe Schneider, 175th Army Infantryman, which led to their marriage on May 24, 1948 at the Keene First Lutheran Church.
Joe and Dolores lived in Williston where she actively participated in bible studies as well as being recognized for long-term volunteering at Mercy Hospital. Over the years, Dolores was employed by ASCS, Amerada Hess, and Midwest Motors.
The family enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating trips to McKenzie Bay. Camping evolved into a summer home at Paradise Point which provided additional outlets of dirt biking and golfing.
Dolores enjoyed bowling, square dancing, and playing bridge or pinochle card games with family and friends. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, the Moose and the Elks.
She leaves her children: daughter, Deanne Erie and son, Todd (Jurhee) Schneider of Mesa, and daughter Vikki (Mark) Osborn of Phoenix; grandsons Andi (Andrea) Osborn, Alex (Kayla) Osborn, and Joe Osborn; great granddaughter Elodie Osborn; sisters Eleanor Washburn and Colleen Sherven, brother Owen Brenna, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Dolores in death were her husband, Joe; her parents; brother Clayton Brenna, sisters Arline Brenna, Evelyn Buerkle, Fern Ellestad, Joan Brenna, and Elaine Doll; her beloved grandson, Trevor Erie.
Matthew 11:28
“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Veteran’s Cemetery, hospice, or cancer research.