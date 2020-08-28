Dolores Enget, 95
Dolores Enget, 95, of Powers Lake, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her residence in Powers Lake, ND.
Dolores O. Watterud was born on October 9, 1924 to Clarence and Hazel Watterud. She was the firstborn of the twelve children. Dolores graduated from Powers Lake High School in 1943. On October 13, 1943, she was united in marriage to Orris Enget at the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Powers Lake. The couple resided on a farm two miles west of Powers Lake. She was busy as a farm wife and mother, and enjoyed gardening, flowers and veggies.
Most importantly, Dolores gave her heart to her Lord Jesus Christ at an early age and served Him all her days. She was a lifelong member of Lake Assembly, and served in many areas of ministry; President of Christ Ambassadors, Sunday School Superintendent, Women’s’ Ministries President, Church Treasurer, and a teen and adult Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Civic Club and the Senior Citizens. Dolores worked for Enget Implement, the Dairy Bar, and for over twenty years at the grocery store.
Dolores is survived by her daughter Bonnie, her sisters Arlyce Peterson (Loyal), Eleanor Enget, brothers Marlyn Watterud (Arlis), Clarence Watterud, LaVerne Watterud (Linda), Gerald Watterud (Ardith) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her husband Orris; her parents; her in-laws; her sisters, Luella Shefstad (Walt), Jeanette Nelson(John); Brothers Calvin(Dolores), Bob, Kenny; her sister-in-law Mardel; brother-in-law Rayburn Enget; Lila Wendlandt(Walter); Lester Enget(June); Mildred Watson(Leo); Agnes Boschee (Johney); Judith Monesmith (Lamar); Kenny Enget; Ernest Ellsworth(Esther); Alton Enget (Geraldine; infant Joseph Enget; nephews Leroy, Travis, Ken Jr., and Steven.
All undesignated gifts will be given to COMPACT Family Services, an organization focused on redeeming vulnerable children and families
Dolores’s Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Powers Lake, ND. Pastor Rev. Verne Watterud will officiate. Following the Graveside Service, a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Lake Assembly Church in Powers Lake, ND. Pastor Jerry Dvorscak will officiate. Following the memorial service, please join us for a time of fellowship and lunch next door at the Senior Center. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.