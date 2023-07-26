Chapp

Dixie Chapp, 77, of Williston, ND passed away at CHI St. Alexius Hospital on Friday afternoon, July 14, 2023.

In keeping with Dixie’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Her celebration of Life will be held at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home chapel at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 28. Certified Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate the service. Burial in Riverview Cemetery will follow the service.



