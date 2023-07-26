Dixie Chapp, 77, of Williston, ND passed away at CHI St. Alexius Hospital on Friday afternoon, July 14, 2023.
Her celebration of Life will be held at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home chapel at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 28. Certified Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate the service. Burial in Riverview Cemetery will follow the service.
Dixie was born in Williston, ND on December 3, 1945, the only child of James and Edna (Skaare) Swenson. She was raised in Williston and graduated from Williston High School.
Dixie moved around some and found herself in Denver, Tucson, Michigan, and eventually came back home to Williston. It was in Tucson where she met and married the love of her life, Tommy Chapp. Dixie was the most loving wife to Tommy, taking care of him until he passed away on September 4, 2004.
Dixie had a heart of gold. She was a very strong, independent lady and did not slow down for anything. In 1992, she suffered from a stroke. Even though she ailed from that stroke, Dixie had a strong will and determination to get healthy. She never let the effects of the stroke stop her from doing what she loved. Dixie loved plants and was a very good green thumb. She enjoyed crafts and volunteering at the hospital in the activities department. She loved playing bingo, pinocle, dominos and cards with her friends. Most importantly, Dixie loved her pets, especially her beloved cat, Molly.
Dixie’s wish came true, thanks to the Visiting Angels. Thank you to Tanya, Barb, and Cassie for being such good friends and care givers to Dixie.
Dixie is survived by her dear friends, Sandi Blikre and Mary Sneva; her cousins, Evie Brunner, Ione Nice, Roxanne Helstad, Kathy Rossland; step grandchild, Eric; and her many friends and cousins.
Dixie is preceded in death by her parents, James and Edna; her husband, Tommy; her previous husband, Don; cousin, Sherrie Arnstad and numerous relatives.
In lieu of flowers, Dixie would love donations to be made to St. Jude’s Children hospital, Mondak Animal Rescue, or Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church of Williston.
