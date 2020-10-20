Diosdado Cunanan (Dado), 61, of Pampanga Philippines, passed away on the 16th of October 2020 in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Dado was born in Pampang,a Philippines to Maximiano Cunanan and Maximina Mallari on August 8, 1959. He went to school in Pampanga. He married Angelina Lazatin on January, 28 1978 in Sta Ana Pampanga. He worked as a Tricycle driver for 20 years. Dado was an easy go lucky guy with a big heart. He loved to sing, fish, and being around his family and friends. He loved to help other people as much as he could. He loved to watch mukbang which means people eating food which would always made him hungry.
Dado is preceded in death by his father, Maximiano Cunanan and his mother, Maximina Millari and granddaughter, Leanna Wadsworth
Dado is survived by his wife, Angelina Lazatin; and family, Richie Cunanan, Rea Wadsworth, Jeffrey Cunanan, Jayson Cunanan, Joan Dacuya, Jerwin Cunanan and Gerald Cunanan; grandchildren, Irish Baybin, Yohan Dacuya, Nathan Cunanan, Aaron Cunanan, Aidan Cunanan, Christopher Wadsworth, Matthew Wadsworth and Jeiah Cunanan
The family of Diosdado wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the friends and family that came together in this time to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to, Rea Cunanan Wadsworth.
His Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Fr. Greg Luger will celebrate the Mass. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and at the Church one hour prior to the mass.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
The Funeral Mass will be broadcast, please follow the link on Diosdado’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.