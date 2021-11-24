Diane Fay (McNary) Maas, 78

Diane Fay (McNary) Maas was born April 27, 1943 to Clarence “Lee” and Beatrice (Berry) McNary of Buford, North Dakota.
Diane passed away peacefully the morning of November 20, 2021 with her son by her side at her home in Nordman Idaho.
She was raised on the McNary farm in Buford area, and attended schools in Buford and Williston. Diane was a strong and creative woman who excelled as a cook and maintained a passion for horses her entire life. Diane loved her surroundings in northern Idaho, she especially loved the local wildlife, her friends and neighbors as well as the Priest Lake events. Her cats were very dear to her and they are missing her gentle company. Family was very important to her and was loved by her entire family unit; her presence will be missed.
She is survived by her son Richard Brenden, grandchildren David, Chris and Sarah; a great granddaughter and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, husband Sherman Maas; sister Evalee Scott and brothers Floyd, Lloyd, Duane and Delmer.
A celebration of her life may be held in late spring of 2022 in Williston where she will be interred next to her husband.
