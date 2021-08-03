Diane Elaine Anderson Pettis, 74, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2021 and her son Timothy B. Pettis 53, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.
A Graveside Service will be held for Diane and her son, Tim at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
