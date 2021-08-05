Diane Elaine Anderson Pettis, 74, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2021.
She was born in Williston, ND where she graduated from high school, was married, and a daughter was born. She moved to Washington where her two sons were born. She called Marysville home where she raised her family with her husband Gary and lived for almost 50 years.
Diane loved to travel, but this did not include camping. Other interests she enjoyed were gardening and astrology. Being a mother was her most important role in life and her happiest times were with family and friends.
Diane is preceded by her mother & father, Darrel & Esther Anderson; sister, Carolyn Flaten and son, Tim Pettis. Diane is survived by her daughter, Sandra; son, Randy, and four grandchildren, Nathan, Nikolas, Emma, and Madeline, as well as her brother, Orin.
Diane will be missed and her memory cherished. Your strength in the face of adversity was truly inspiring. Rest in Peace.
This summer they will travel to her birthplace of Williston, ND to lay her remains to rest, alongside her mother, father, and son.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Northwest Kidney Centers.
A Graveside Service will be held for Diane and her son, Tim at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.