Diana Murphy, 72
Her funeral will be celebrated Thursday afternoon, October 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 7th from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the Funeral Service at the Church on Thursday, October 8th.
Diana Murphy, 72, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, October 1, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, North Dakota surrounded by her family.
Diana Kay Murphy (Murph) was born on January 25th, 1948 in Minot, ND to Arthur and Alice (Kurz) Nelson. They lived in Antler, where Arthur owned the grocery store until she was 5 when they moved to Souris. She attended school there and participated in track and band. Every summer she attended the International Music Camp at the International Peace Gardens.
After graduating high school, she moved to Bottineau and attended the School of Forestry. Once she completed her education there, she moved to Minot for a short time and then to Williston, where she completed her LPN degree at UND Williston (now Williston State College).
She married Ronald Murphy on September 16, 1978. They were blessed with 6 boys that kept her on her toes. She enjoyed cooking large meals, which were needed with 6 growing boys.
She worked at Mercy Hospital for over 30 years, retiring in 2010. She worked in many areas of the hospital and was a mentor to many throughout her long career. Most remember her for her laugh, candy bag, and Pepsi cans.
She had several collections displayed in her home from Seraphim Angels to Hallmark Figurines. She never turned down an opportunity to go shopping, with Country Floral and the Cedar Chest being some of her favorite stores in town. Every holiday brought a new reason for her to put up decorations. She had a love for gardening and all kinds of flowers. She also enjoyed reading and playing piano.
She is survived by her husband Ron, her four-legged friend Pugslie, sons Russell (Jill) Kelley (grandchildren Maxwell & Grant Kelley) of Hutchinson, KS; Richard Kelley (grandchildren Kayla Stewart & Makiah Kelley) of Miles City, MT; Mathias Murphy (Heidi Leibrand) (grandchildren Brenna Murphy, Noelle & Tucker Leibrand) of Williston; Mitchell Murphy of Dickinson; and Marcus (Kalyn) Murphy (grandchildren Daxton and Sarah Murphy) of Williston.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws Francis and Thelma Murphy; son Ryan Kelley; sisters and brothers-in-law Ellen and Lawrence Counts, and Arliss and Jerome Getchell; infant sister Rose Mary; and several nephews.
Diana had a love for animals. Memorial donations can be made in her name to MonDak Humane Society in Williston, ND.
