Diana Marie Roy, 71, of Williston, passed away at her home on Thursday morning, August 13, 2020.
Her Funeral Service will be celebrated Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Cremation will follow the service with burial of the cremated remains on Friday afternoon, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Diana or leave condolences for her family. Friends may visit at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and Wednesday at the church for the hour preceding the funeral service.
Please follow the CDC Guidelines for Common Sense Social Distancing.
Diana was born on June 24, 1949 to Darlene and John Stein in Wolf Point, MT. She grew up in Wolf Point and attended both elementary and high school there. During this time she gave birth to her first son, Brent Unger. In 1967, Diana was married to Leroy Seidel. Together, they had three sons, Curtis Leroy born on August 13th 1968, Corey Lane born on October 15, 1971, and Craig Lance born on March 1, 1977.
After her marriage to Leroy, Diane went to college at Minot State earning her degree to be a drug and alcohol counselor. She was hired at the Mercy Recovery Center in Williston. She decided to further her career and started a program called the Family Recovery Home where she helped young mothers, who had previous drug and alcohol problems, re-enter into society. She wasn’t done there. In addition, Diana went even further and started an in-patient treatment center called Quantum Center for Change, which specialized in alcoholism, opioid addiction and mental health and substance abuse. Diane was passionate about helping people become clean and sober, and become productive members of society.
On December 24, 1998, Diane was united in marriage to Steven Roy. Together they enjoyed living life together. Enjoying their children, grandchildren, and family. Diane and Steve welcomed anyone and everyone into their home trying to feed them and just enjoying their company. Diana was an avid reader, and she enjoyed trying new things such as golf. She also enjoyed keeping in touch with everyone.
Diana is survived by her husband, Steven Roy; children, Brent Unger, who was also her care giver; Rachel Roy, Corey Seidel; Craig (Hazel) Seidel; grandchildren Kendall (Tiffany) Krodel, Dominic (Tia) Seidel, Dusti Seidel, Dalton Seidel, Adrik Seidel, Madison Roy/Mercer, Jacob Roy; great grandchildren, Jackson Seidel, Audrey Krodel; brothers, Wayne (Coleen) Stein, Denise Roy, Bryce (Julie) Unger; and many beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Preceding Diane in death are her parents, Darlene and John; son, Curtis; sister, Betty Ann; grandson Tanner Seidel; stepson, Jesse Roy; great niece Lydia Enget; in laws, Darrel and Kathy Roy; mother in law Hilda Seidel; and niece Lynette Chandler.