Diana Kay Murphy, 72
Diana Kay Murphy, 72, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday morning, October 1, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.
