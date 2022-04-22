Devin Copeland, 18, of Williston, passed away at his home on Monday morning, April 18, 2022.
His Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston, ND at 1:00 PM. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will Officiate the service. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 AM until the service begins.
Devin Lee Tyler Copeland was born on July 11, 2003, in Muncie Indiana to Paul and Angela Copeland.
He was born with Cerebral Palsy, and doctors told Paul and Angela to prepare for his passing. Devin survived his first surgery at three months old, and has persevered ever since. Devin was a fighter and fought to stay with his family for as long as he did. He rarely caught a cold, or illness.
He had a unique and stubborn attitude that kept him going through the 18 years of his life. His family
never had to guess his mood, because he expressed it so well with his facial expressions. Devin was non-
verbal, but he knew how to get your attention when he needed it. He enjoyed his family, and listening to
music — especially 90s R&B, and having his head massaged to ease seizures
“Devin Lee” is what his family called him. And he had many other nick names that were all lovingly
given to him, such as “Boo” and “Tater Bug” to name a few.
He was strong and he was loved. It was impossible not to love him. As his mother, Angela said, this is
Devin’s world – we just live in it! “As a family, we were blessed to have him in our lives for 18 years.”
Devin is survived by his parents Paul and Angela Copeland; brothers Bryan Copeland (Williston, ND)