Derald Syverson, 74

Derald Syverson, 74, of Williston, passed away at CHI Saint Alexius Health Center in Williston on Monday morning, March 13, 2023.

His Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.