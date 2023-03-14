Derald Syverson, 74, of Williston, passed away at CHI Saint Alexius Health Center in Williston on Monday morning, March 13, 2023.

His Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

